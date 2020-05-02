Himachal Pradesh to relax curfew for five hours from May 4

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Government on Saturday decided to further increase the relaxation in the curfew imposed in the state to five hours.

"Himachal Pradesh government has decided to increase the relaxation in the curfew to five hours from Monday in the state," said State Information and Public Relations Department.

The government had on April 25 extended the relaxation in curfew to four hours.

This comes after the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state came down to two, as per the state's Health Department.

Out of the total 40 positive COVID-19 cases in the State, 33 patients have recovered so far. While four have migrated, one death has been reported. (ANI)

