Himachal Pradesh: Truck carrying 40 pilgrims overturns, 21 injured

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): As many as 21 people were injured after a truck overturned at Mandyali village here on Sunday.

According to Sanjay Kumar Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Naina Devi, the truck was carrying over 40 pilgrims from Punjab who had come to offer prayers at Naina Devi Temple.

Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

