Himachal Pradesh: Two dead and three injured after heavy rainfall in Shimla district

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Two persons died and three sustained injuries after a tree got uprooted due to heavy rain and fell on their shed in the Rampur area here.

"Directions have been given to the district administration to send a team to the spot," Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of the state said.

"All districts in the state have been alerted in the wake of heavy rain warning during the next 24 hours. We have issued directions to the different Deputy commissioners in the state as the weather office has issued heavy rain warning in the region," he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall during next one week in the state.

"Heavy rain warning for four districts in the mid and high hills of the state have been issued for next 24 hours. During the past 24 hours, Kangra and Hamirpur district have reported heavy rainfall. Guler in Kangra district recorded 103 mm rain and Sujanpur in Hamirpur district recorded 110 mm rain," Manmohan Singh, Director, IMD Himachal Pradesh said.

The warning has also been issued for Kangra, Chamba, Una, Mandi and Bilaspur. (ANI)

