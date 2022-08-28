Himachal Pradesh: Two trains cancelled after rail car derailed on World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Two trains were cancelled after a rail car derailed on Sunday on the World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track.

At around 11 am, a rail car coming from Kalka to Shimla suddenly derailed between Tara Devi and Shoghi railway tracks near the State capital.



There were eight passengers in the rail car and all the passengers are safe.

The track is currently closed for movement. Two trains have been cancelled and the restoration work of the track is in progress.

The railway traffic is expected to be resumed soon. The cause of the derailment of the rail car is yet to be examined. (ANI)

