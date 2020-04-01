Himachal Pradesh University to remain closed till April 14

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): In view of the countrywide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Himachal Pradesh University will remain closed till April 14.

"Himachal Pradesh University will remain closed till April 14. All the academic and administrative work shall remain shut in the university till April 14," Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Professor Sikander Kumar said on Tuesday.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

