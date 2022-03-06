Himachal Pradesh's annual budget focuses on all-round, inclusive development: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], March 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur addressed a virtual conference (Jan Samvad) on the annual state budget 2022-2023.

The annual budget for the year 2022-23 outlined need-based modifications in the ongoing schemes and also proposed increment in the outlays of many schemes.

"It is for the first time that a Chief Minister is interacting directly with the masses after presenting the annual budget of the state," stated Thakur.

He also mentioned that the main aim of the State Government during the last four years was to ensure the socio-economic upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden.



"Rs 500 were being provided per month per cattle in Cow Sanctuaries and Gau Sadans, which now has been increased to Rs 700 per month per cow in the budget 2022-23," said the chief minister.

Chief Minister also said that the State Government has decided to do "Zero Billing" for consumption of electricity up to 60 units benefitting about 4.50 lakh consumers.

"Cheaper electricity would also be provided at the subsidized rate of Rs.1 per unit which would benefit over 7 lakh consumers consuming between 61 to 125 units. The electricity rate would be 30 paise per unit for farmers," he added.

Additional Chief Secretary Finance Prabodh Saxena also detailed various salient features of the Annual Budget."97 new schemes have been launched during the last four years by the present State Government," said Saxena.

A budget of Rs. 51,365 crore was presented by Himachal Pradesh CM on March 4. The state ministers, MLAs, BJP leaders and the general public joined the event virtually for the budget session. (ANI)

