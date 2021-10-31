Himachal Pradesh's Assembly constituencies report over 60 pc voter turnout in bypolls

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's Assembly Constituencies reported over 60 per cent voter turnout in the by-election held on Saturday, said the Election Commission of India.

Arki assembly seat in Solan district recorded 65.00 per cent voter turnout while the Fatehpur Assembly seat in Kangra district recorded 66.67 per cent voter turnout in the bye-elections held on Saturday, said the Election Commission of India.

Jubbail-Kothkai assembly seat in Shimla district recorded 78.75 per cent.

The necessity to conduct a by-election for the three assembly constituencies emerged due to the deaths of sitting MLAs on the respective seats.



BJP's Ratna Singh Pal, Congress Party's Sanjay and Independent Jeet Ram are candidates from Arki assembly constituency.

From the Fatehpur assembly constituency, a total of five candidates, Baldev Thakur of BJP, Bhawani Singh Pathania of Indian National Congress, Pankaj Kumar Darshi of Himachal Jankranti Party and independent candidates Dr Ashok Kumar Somal and Dr Rajan Sushant are in the fray.

The four candidates from the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency are BJP's Neelam Saraik, Indian National Congress's Rohit Thakur, independent candidates Chetan Singh Bragta and Suman Kadam.

The results of these polls will be announced on November 2.

Out of 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, 43 are with the BJP whereas Congress has a hold of 19 seats. One seat is with CPI (M) and two seats have independent candidates as their representatives. (ANI)

