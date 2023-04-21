Himachal Pradesh's BJP chief Suresh Kashyap's sugar level drops; admitted to hospital

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief of Himachal Pradesh Suresh Kumar Kashyap on Thursday was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi after a sudden deterioration of his health.

According to BJP sources, he got ill after a sudden drop in his sugar level.

Earlier, the Vice President of SC morcha of BJP HP, Gaurav Kashyap took to Facebook and updated about Kashyap's health.



Taking to Facebook, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), State general secretary Ajay Chauhan also wished him a speedy recovery.

On April 6, the Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh state assembly Jai Ram Thakur and BJP's state president Suresh Kashyap along with party workers celebrated the party's 44th Foundation Day by hoisting the party's flag at BJP's state Headquarters Deepkamal Chakkar in Shimla.

While addressing the workers Suresh Kashyap said "The opposition parties may try as much as they want, but they cannot reduce the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once again a strong BJP government will be formed in India."

Earlier in 2020, BJP appointed Suresh Kumar Kashyap as chief of the party's Himachal Pradesh unit. (ANI)

