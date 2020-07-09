Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus count reaches 1,101

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): With two new COVID-19 cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours, the tally has reached 1,101, informed Himachal Pradesh Health Department on Thursday.

According to the State Health Department, there are 256 active cases for coronavirus in the state while 821 people have recovered from the virus.

As per the data of the Ministry of Home Affairs, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 7,67,296 cases, including 2,69,789 active cases and 4,76,378 recoveries.

21,129 people have lost their lives to the infectious virus so far. (ANI)

