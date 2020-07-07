Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus count touches 1,071

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A total of 1,071 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths have been reported in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, informed the State Health Department.

Out of the total cases, 301 cases are still active while 746 people have recovered from the illness.

India's COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated. (ANI)

