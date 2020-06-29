Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count at 919

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): The count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 919, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the state government on Monday.

These cases include 536 cured and discharged patients and 363 active cases. The state has witnessed 7 fatalities to date.

The department in its media bulletin said that the results of 515 samples are awaited.

India recorded 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The total count of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths. (ANI)

