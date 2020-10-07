Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count reaches 16,283

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh have reached 16,283, informed the state's health department on Wednesday.

Out of the total number, 2,950 are active cases, 224 people have succumbed to the virus.



With 186 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stood at 13,084.

Meanwhile, With a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday reached 67,57,132, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The count includes 9,07,883 active cases, and 57,44,694 recoveries and 1,04,555 deaths. (ANI)

