Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count reaches 4,780

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally stands at 4,780 as of Saturday, according to the state health department.

The total figure includes 1,438 active cases and 3,268 recovered cases.

So far, 25 deaths have been reported in the state.

India's COVID-19 tally neared the three million mark after 69,878 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus cases stand at 29,75,702. The total cases are inclusive of 6,97,330 active cases, 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged, or have migrated.

A total of 945 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the death toll 55,794. (ANI)

