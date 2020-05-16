Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count reaches 77

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of cases in the state to 77.

"A 36-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh today," said Nipun Jindal, Special Secretary (Health).

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 85,940, including 30,153 recovered/migrated and 2,752 deaths. (ANI)

