Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count stands at 4,174

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally stands at 4,174 as of Monday, according to the state health department.

According to the data, the total number of cases includes 1,281 active cases, 2,834 recovered, and 17 deaths.

As many as 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday across the country, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664. (ANI)

