Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): The tally for coronavirus cases has surged to 3,995 in Himachal Pradesh, informed the state health department on Sunday.
The figure includes 1,307 active cases and 2,635 recoveries.
So far, 17 deaths due to the infectious virus have been recorded in the state. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count surges to 3,995
ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2020 14:25 IST
Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): The tally for coronavirus cases has surged to 3,995 in Himachal Pradesh, informed the state health department on Sunday.