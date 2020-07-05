Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,041

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India), July 4 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1,041. Of these as many as 331 cases are still active, the state health department said on Saturday.

Till now at least 667 patients have recovered from the disease and at least 10 people have lost their lives.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 6,48,315 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in India. As many as 3,94,227 have recovered and 18,655 have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)