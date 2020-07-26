Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,136

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): The COVID-19 tally of Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,136 on Sunday, with 929 active cases in the state currently.

According to the official data, 1,178 people have recovered from the viral infection and 12 people have lost their lives to the novel virus. Around 15 patients have also migrated from Himachal Pradesh.

The state tested 2,564 on Sunday, out of which 1 was tested positive, and 110 were tested negative. The results of 2,453 samples are yet to come.

Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

A total of 9,46,777 tests have been done so far and the number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 49,830.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, and 32,063 deaths, it added. (ANI)

