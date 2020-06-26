Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally reaches 839

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 839 in Himachal Pradesh, of which 345 cases are active, said state health department.

As per the state health department, seven people have died due to lethal infection.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Thursday reached 4,73,105, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 418 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while the total death toll reaches 14,894.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,86,514 are active and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

