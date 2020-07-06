Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,069 cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A total of 1,069 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths have been reported in the state as of Monday, informed the State Health Department.

Out of the total cases, 321 cases are still active while 724 people have recovered from the illness.

India's COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours earlier today, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

425 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country due to COVID-19, taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus to 19,693. (ANI)

