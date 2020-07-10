Himachal Pradesh's COVID count reaches 1,141

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): A total of 1,141 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths have been reported in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, according to the state health department.

Out of the total cases, 284 are active while 833 people have recovered from the virus.

"The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh is now 1,141 including 284 active cases, 833 recoveries and nine deaths," the state health department said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 tally neared the eight lakh mark with 7,93,802 total cases, including 2,76,682 active cases and 4,95,516 recoveries.

The toll is currently 21,604. (ANI)

