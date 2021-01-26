Himachal Pradesh's golden jubilee celebrated with fervour

Kullu/Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of golden jubilee celebrations of full statehood of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, residents used 25,000 diyas (oil lamps) to emboss "Swarnim Himachal Kullu" at the Dhalpur ground in Kullu.

At an event to mark the golden jubilee of the state in Shimla, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Himachal Pradesh is a devbhoomi and our karmabhoomi. This land will show the way to the world in the future."

"I want to remember the state's first chief minister Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar ji and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ji who had played vital roles in the formation of our state," he added.



"Himachal Pradesh should come at the top place in tourism and clean energy sectors. The roadmap for the golden jubilee to platinum jubilee for the state should be laid out by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to make our state numero uno in the country," he said.

On December 18, 1970, the State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by Parliament, and the new state came into being on January 25, 1971.

Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state of the Indian Union with Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar as its first chief minister. (ANI)

