Himachal reports 22 more COVID-19 cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 8,512, informed the State's Health Department on Friday.

Out of the total number, 2,706 are active cases, 5,726 patients have recovered and 66 people have succumbed to the virus.

With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours India's COVID-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark on Friday.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the COVID-19 case tally stands at 45,62,415 in the country. The coronavirus count includes 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 1,209 new deaths reported across the country, the toll due to the disease stands at 76,271. (ANI)

