Himachal road beyond Solang Nala to Atal Tunnel-North portal closed due to snowfall

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): The road beyond Solang Nala to the Atal Tunnel-North portal in Himachal Pradesh is blocked due to snowfall, the Kullu Police informed on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted scattered to fairly widespread rain/snowfall over the region.



"Scattered to fairly widespread rain/snowfall very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during December 8 and 9," the IMD tweeted.

Over the last month, several parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh spells of snow with Keylong recording the lowest temperature at -2.6 degrees Celsius on November 26.

Streets, rooftops and trees in Narkanda and Jalori Pass in Kullu were covered in white snow, while locals remained indoors. (ANI)

