Himachal: Shrikhand yatra to start from July 15

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The uphill yatra to the Shrikhand Mahadev peak in Kullu district, considered among the most difficult pilgrimages in the country, is set to commence from July 15 and go on till July 25 this year.

During this month of Sawan, thousands of people trek uphill every year to see the 72-feet-tall Shiva lingam, situated at an altitude of 1,85,70 feet above the sea level.

The yatra starts from the base camp of Singhad located at 6,000ft from sea level

Even though the yatra officially beings in ten days, pilgrims have already started undertaking the 32- kilometres long uphill trek.

Himachal government has formed Shrikhand Yatra Trust and the pilgrimage is conducted under the supervision of Kullu administration.

Out of the total distance, four kilometres of the terrain is covered with snow. (ANI)

