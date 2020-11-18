Himachal state government to mark completion of 3 year tenure in December

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials to discuss preparations of celebrations to mark the completion of the three-year tenure of the state government in December.

The chief minister said the state government will complete three years on December 27 and was planning a memorable function in Shimla to mark the occasion.

Chief Minister said that the function would be celebrated by fully adhering to the social distancing norms in view of Covid-19.



He said that an effective media plan must be prepared by the Information and Public Relations Department for proper distribution and dissemination of various policies and programs and achievements of the state government. He said that the department must ensure optimum use of various means of communication to publicise the achievements and schemes of the State Government.

Thakur said that the department apart from bringing out publicity literature should also prepare a documentary highlighting flagship schemes, initiatives, and achievements of the government.

Chief Minister also directed departments to prepare an aggressive media plan for the next three months after the Code of Conduct in wake of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) elections was over.

Secretary GAD Devesh Kumar, Principal Private Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. R.N. Batta, Director Information and Public Relations Harbans Singh Brascon, and other senior officers also attended the meeting. (ANI)

