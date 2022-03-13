Himachal student returned from Ukraine seeks govt's help in completing medical degree

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): A student from Himachal Pradesh, who was forced to drop out of their studies halfway as Russian military operations intensified in Ukraine, have sought the Central government's intervention to help them complete their medical degree.

Hailing from Dharamshala, Kashika Mahajan, a fourth-year medical student at Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University in Ukraine, returned to her home country on March 5.

Speaking to ANI, Kashika demanded the Central government to make provisions, allowing them to continue their medical degrees here.



"I was about to complete my fourth year. We are hoping that the Government of India would make some special arrangements for us and adjust us in the medical colleges here. We are in contact with our university as well but our families are more worried and they may not allow us to go there again for some time," she said.

Kashika's mother, Praveen Mahajan expressed fear in sending her daughter back to Ukraine.

"We are scared to send them again even if the situation becomes normal. We urge the government to adjust them in Indian medical colleges. It is not a big deal for the government and we are really hopeful," the mother said.

India has evacuated over 20,000 of its citizens from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry had said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. (ANI)

