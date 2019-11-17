Himachal: Three killed after car plunges off cliff

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Three people were killed and three others sustained injuries last night after a car fell off a cliff in Seraj Valley of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.

Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP), Gurdev Chand Sharma, on Sunday said the injured has been admitted to hospital and are currently undergoing the treatment.

The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be revealed by the police. (ANI)

