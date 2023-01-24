Himachal to receive heavy snowfall: IMD

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Heavy snowfall warning has been issued across Himachal Pradesh for Tuesday and Wednesday following the presence of a Western Disturbance, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the state Meteorological Centre, the weather will be bad in the higher reaches of the state.

"During the past 24 hours, the weather has remained dry in the state. The maximum temperatures are above normal while the minimum temperatures are also normal. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius on Monday," Sandeep Kumar Sharma senior scientist at IMD, Himachal Pradesh said.



He said that "a warning has been issued for heavy snowfall for January 24th and 25th in the state".

"There is a possibility of light rain and snowfall in higher reaches in one or two places and this activity will intensify in the state and weather will be bad on the 24th and 25th in the state," Sharma said.

"We have issued a heavy snowfall warning for districts Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur. The mid-hill districts of Kangra, Chamba, Mandi and Shimla will also have one or two spells of heavy snowfall in higher reaches," Sharma added.

Sharma said that there will be another spell of rain and snowfall in the region.

"This western disturbance will be active in the state on the 25th, 26th and 27th of January. There is the possibility of less snowfall and the temperatures will drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius," Sharma added. (ANI)

