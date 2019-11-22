Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Police here arrested two persons and seized 73.97 grams of heroin from their possession.
The two people were arrested by the Mandi district police on Thursday.
A case against the two was booked under the Narcotic, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (ANI)
Himachal: Two arrested with heroin in possession
ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:39 IST
