Himachal under 10-day 'corona curfew' as infections surge

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a 10-day curfew across the state in light of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases.

The curfew will remain in place from 6 am of May 7 to 6 am of May 17. All offices, except those of essential services, will remain closed.

"There shall be a 'corona curfew' from 6 am of 7th May 2021 to 6 am of 17th May 2021. The curfew is primarily aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 disease," the state government said.

Entry to the state will be restricted and no one from outside will be permitted to enter without a negative RT-PCR report.

Additionally, the state also canceled the Class 10 exams and said that all students would be promoted.

The country is currently witnessing a devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country, taking the total active cases to 34,87,229.

As many as 3,842 fresh COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the state health department informed. The total active cases in the state now stand at 25,902. (ANI)