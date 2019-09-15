Representative Image
Representative Image

Himachal woman commits suicide after failing to crack constable recruitment test

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:23 IST

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A woman has allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after she failed to qualify examination for constable post in Himachal Pradesh Police.
"Sapna, a resident of village Gharot in Chamba had died apparently due to consumption of poison. She had appeared in the police constable written examination held recently and did not qualify. She was first taken to CHC Shahpur and then to Tanda. The postmortem has been conducted at Tanda", said Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Monika.
The victim was among 38,214 candidates who appeared for the examination.
The house has been searched and no suicide note has been found, police said.
The results were declared on Friday in which 12,705 candidates qualified the test while 25,509 failed to crack the exam. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:18 IST

Varanasi: BHU students protest against reinstatement of...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday protested against the alleged reinstatement of suspended Professor SK Chaube, who has been accused of molesting a girl student.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:16 IST

Latur: Devotees donate Ganpati idols to district administration...

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 15 (ANI): With the 10-days-long Ganpati festival coming to an end this week, devotees of Latur district in Maharashtra have set an example of organising an eco-friendly festival by donating the idols for recycling instead of traditional immersion in water bodies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:55 IST

AIMIM planning to expand its footprints in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): AIMIM Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman on Saturday said that the party is planning to expand its footprints across the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:43 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at nail paint factory in Jahangirpuri

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at a nail paint factory at Jahangirpuri's Rajasthan Udyog Nagar on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:23 IST

Army recruitment drive in Kashmir on Oct 3-4

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Lt General KJS Dhillon on Saturday informed that a fresh army recruitment drive in Kashmir Valley will take place on October 3 and 4.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:21 IST

Mumbai: Boy held for duping security staff at Shiv Sena chief's residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Mumbai Police have arrested a 19-year-old boy for allegedly posing as a deliveryman and committing fraud by delivering over-priced items at Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on the pretext of fake orders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:20 IST

Goa: Digambar Kamat attacks govt over SEZ payments

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has sharply reacted to the statement of Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane about the government's intention of auctioning 5 lakh square metres of Goa Industrial Development Corporations (GIDC) land to make payment to Special Econ

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:19 IST

Madhusudan Mistry to head Congress screening Committee for Haryana polls

New Delhi [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Congress on Saturday announced the Screening Committee for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Election and named Madhusudan Mistry as its Chairman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:17 IST

Haryana CM Khattar meets Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met with Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah at party headquarters here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:13 IST

Mamata Banerjee should become Prime Minister of Bangladesh, says...

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue, BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Saturday said that the exercise will be implemented in the state and if TMC chief wanted to keep Ba

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:04 IST

Hamza bin Laden might have been under Pak Army's protective...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): There is a possibility that Osama bin Laden's son Hamza, must have been under the "protective care" of the Pakistan army and his death is a "big blow" to Islamabad's effort to take advantage of US, said defence expert SP Sinha on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:26 IST

Will withdraw cases against Azam Khan if SP comes to power in...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that if his party comes to power in the state it will withdraw all cases against its leader and Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan.

Read More
iocl