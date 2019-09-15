Himachal woman commits suicide after failing to crack constable recruitment test

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A woman has allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after she failed to qualify examination for constable post in Himachal Pradesh Police.

"Sapna, a resident of village Gharot in Chamba had died apparently due to consumption of poison. She had appeared in the police constable written examination held recently and did not qualify. She was first taken to CHC Shahpur and then to Tanda. The postmortem has been conducted at Tanda", said Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Monika.

The victim was among 38,214 candidates who appeared for the examination.

The house has been searched and no suicide note has been found, police said.

The results were declared on Friday in which 12,705 candidates qualified the test while 25,509 failed to crack the exam. (ANI)

