Himachal : Woman gives birth to twins in ambulance

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A woman gave birth to twins in a '108' ambulance while on her way to hospital for the delivery, here on Saturday.

The roads were blocked following a landslide due to which ambulance got stuck on its way. The ambulance service staff helped woman in delivering the twins.

Meena Devi gave birth to twin girls separated by an interval 21 minutes. It was a high-risk pregnancy as one of the twins had the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.

After delivery the mother and newborns were admitted to a nearby health centre.(ANI)

