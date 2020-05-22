Himachal's COVID-19 cases rise to 152

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reached 152 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday after 40 new cases were reported today, said Nipun Jindal, Special Secretary, Health.

The total number of cases is inclusive of 90 active cases and three deaths due to COVID-19. 55 patients have been discharged while four patients have been migrated out of the State.

India in the last 24 hours has reported 5,609 cases, taking the total number of patients in the country to 1,12,359 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases, 63,624 are active cases, 45,300 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated and 3,435 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

