Himachal's COVID-19 count reaches 448

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 448, including 187 active cases.

Among the total cases, 245 have recovered and 5 have been killed due to the infection, according to the bulletin of the State Health Department.

124 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamirpur, 115 in Kangra and 54 in Una.

India on Wednesday reported a spike of 9,985 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 2,76,583, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

279 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 7,745.

The total number of active cases in the country has reached 1,33,632 while 1,35,205 patients have recovered. (ANI)

