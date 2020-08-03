Himachal's COVID-19 count stands at 2,725

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], Aug 3 (ANI): The total count of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,725.

The State Health Department said that total count includes 1,081 active cases, 1,612 recovered patients and 18 infected persons have migrated out of the state.

Twelve persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state

The total COVID-19 cases in India stand at 18,03,696. (ANI)

