Himachal's COVID-19 tally reaches 247

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): The total COVID-19 positive count on Wednesday stands at 247 in Himachal Pradesh, said the state health department.

"The total number of COVID19 cases in the state stands at 247," said the officials.

Out of 143 samples tested on May 26, 77 test samples resulted negative whereas 66 results are still awaited.

The maximum number of COVID-19 cases were reported from Hamirpur district, that is 78, followed by Kangra with 62 confirmed cases.

Currently, the active COVID-19 case count stands at 175 while 63 patients have been recovered as of Wednesday. (ANI)

