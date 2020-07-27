Himachal's Covid tally reaches 2,187 with 955 new cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): The COVID-19 tally of Himachal Pradesh has reached 2,187 on Monday after 955 people detected positive for the virus in the state.

According to the official data, 1,203 people have recovered from the viral infection and 12 people have succumbed to the disease to date. Around 15 patients have also migrated from Himachal Pradesh.

India's COVID tally on Monday crossed 14 lakh-mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths, it added. (ANI)

