Himalayan Balsam sapling planted at Kedarnath temple under Green India Challenge

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 8 (ANI): Members of Youth Hostel Association of India on Sunday planted Himalayan Balsam saplings in the premises of Kedarnath Temple as a part of Green India Challenge.

The movement is being initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar to protect the environment.



The group comprising of Srikanth, Alpha patel, Mrinalini Upadhyay, Nitesh Jain among others were the part of Char Dham Yatra. Many celebrities have joined the Green India Challenge.

Prabhas Fans Association of Karnataka (PFAK) on October 31 participated in Green India Challenge at Kidwai Cancer Hospital, Diary circle in Bengaluru. They planted 180 medicinal plants including mosquito repellent plants in 1,500 square yards vacant land of Cancer Hospital.

Actor Sonu Sood, who is often dubbed as the "messiah of migrants" for his philanthropic work, had also participated in the Green India challenge by planting a sapling in the Ramoji Film City on September 29. (ANI)

