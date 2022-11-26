Himanta Biswa Sarma briefs 12 district collectors about infrastructure projects to be launched in Assam soon

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday briefed the Collectors of 12 districts about the upcoming development projects in the state.

Sarma said in a tweet that he addressed the DCs in a video conference.

"Our govt constantly strives to reach the fruits of development to all sections of people in every part of the state. In a VC with DCs of 12 districts, briefed them on infrastructure development projects to be launched across Assam in December," he said in a tweet.

Earlier on Friday, the Assam CM had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he always inspires people to the history and brings unsung heroes to light.

While addressing the 400th Birth Anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan, Sarma said, "PM Modi always inspires us to bring our history, unsung heroes to light. This is our humble effort to bring the proud saga of Lachit Barphukan before the country. But just the efforts of govt are not enough, there should be efforts from people, historians, too."

On Thursday, he had hailed the bravery of Lachit Barphukan on his 400th birth anniversary and said that it was his bravery that ensured Assam was able to resist Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

While addressing a plenary session on the second day of the celebration of Lachit Barphukan's 400th birth anniversary, Sarma said, "In the annals of India's glorious history, today is a very significant day, which marks the crushing defeat of Mughals at hands of Ahom army led by General Lachit Barphukan". (ANI)