Himanta Biswa Sarma says he met Sitharaman to discuss Assam budget

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is in Delhi, said he came to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the Assam budget, which is due to be released in March.

"I came to meet the FM Nirmala Sitharaman to have discussions on Assam's budget that will be released next month. I wanted to get an estimate on what we can expect for the state from the Union Budget as this will help us in forming our State Budget," Sarma told ANI.

"I sought blessings from the Finance Minister," he added.



On February 1, a new scheme, Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North-East, PM-DevINE was announced by Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23.

Regarding the boundary demarcation issue between Assam and Meghalaya, Sarma said that six of border disputes with Meghalaya have been resolved.

"As far as Assam and Meghalaya border dispute is concerned, we have already resolved six disputes and we have jointly written to the Govt of India regarding this. After the other disputed regions are pinpointed, further formal procedures will be done," Assam CM said. (ANI)

