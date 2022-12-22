Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Kirti Azad over comments on PM Modi's attire

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit Congress leader Kirti Azad over his comments on the attire of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public event in Meghalaya.



The Assam CM accused Azad of 'disrespecting' the culture of Meghalaya and 'mocking' the tribal attire.

"It is saddening to see how @KirtiAzaad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people," the Assam CM tweeted.

Earlier, Azad posted a picture of PM Modi in a traditional tribal attire of Meghalaya and compared it with a women's dress. (ANI)

