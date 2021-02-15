Himanta Biswa urges Congress to take stand against Bangladeshi illegal immigrants

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Congress should take a stand against Bangladeshi immigrant Muslims if it is true to its words about saving the state.

The minister took jibes at the Congress' Assam Bachao Bus Yatra when he said, "From whom do they want to save Assam? If they want to save Assam, then let them take a stand against the immigrant Muslims from Bangladesh who destroy Assam's culture and identity. Instead, they are only going to the areas of these people and encouraging them."

He said Congress is lagging behind by 50 years and it is raking up stale issues of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Nobody is discussing CAA. You can check social media. People are busy discussing that the Assam Government has provided scooties to girl students and the hot topic in social media is whether the boys will get Bullet motorcycles or splendor bikes," he said.



The minister also said that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MP Badruddin Ajmal is bringing money in the state from fundamentalist organisations.

"In the name of social service, he is creating a network that is not conducive to Assam culture," he said.

When told that he and Badruddin Ajmal are called extremists, he replied "I am an extremist when it comes to protecting Indian and Assamese culture. If someone has given me the title of an extremist I am glad about it. Me and Badruddin Ajmal represent two opposite extreme poles," he added.

The Congress party today started its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.

The elections for the 126-seat Assam Assembly are likely to take place in April-May this year. However, the election schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India. (ANI)

