Himanta Biswa wants to become CM, eroding BJP from inside: Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday accused Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of eroding the BJP from inside saying that he has an ambition of becoming the chief minister of the state.

"He (Sarma) has the dream of becoming the chief minister for several years. He left the Congress over this dream and is eroding the BJP from inside. He wants to send Sarbananda Sonowal away as soon as possible so he can become the chief minister," Ajmal told ANI.

Reportedly, Sarma had recently said that Badruddin Ajmal will become the chief minister of Assam if the people of the state do not identify their friends and enemies.

"He is a political analyst who can tell which party will win. I believe this is his blessing for me and I am very grateful. However, I am also sad that he is giving away his dream of becoming the chief minister to me. They are diverting the Hindu brothers by telling them a Muslim will become the chief minister. They want to take votes by people by creating fear," Ajmal said.

"We are not here for power. We are here as an opposition, which is a very important position in a democracy. If the opposition wasn't here, there is no telling what the government could have done by now. It is their dream to create a Hindu Rashtra," he added.

Ajmal also claimed that apart from BJP leaders and workers, as many as 90 per cent people of the country are against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"The country is on fire. The government lives in air-conditioned rooms so they don't understand. It is not a matter of Hindu or Muslim but of the Constitution of India. BJP will have to face the repercussion of their decision in the coming elections," he said.

The AIUDF chief said that the BJP lost in the recent Jharkhand elections and will lose the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi as well.

"AAP will most likely win in Delhi. Prediction is that AAP will win and BJP will barely get 4-5 seats. BJP has to decide how long they want to rule the country. If they want to rule the country for long, they will have to work with both Hindu and Muslims," Ajmal said.

He said that the BJP scrapped Article 370 and brought the Citizenship Amendment Act with the help of their brute strength in the Parliament but everything will not go smoothly.

"People and students across the country are protesting against the law. However, whenever anyone raises their voice against them, they tell them to go to Pakistan. Are they the advocates of Pakistan? Our ancestors have shed their blood for India. This is our country and we will never leave," Ajmal added. (ANI)

