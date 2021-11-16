Himanta Sarma, Conrad Sangma hold meeting to resolve Assam-Meghalaya border dispute

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya his counterpart Conrad Sangma on Tuesday held a meeting to resolve the border dispute between the two states.

Speaking after the meeting, Sarma said, "Today morning, Meghalaya CM and I, accompanied by our colleagues, visited Langpih after which we had formal and informal rounds of discussions among ourselves so that we can achieve a breakthrough as early as possible."

"So, it's really a happy occasion that Meghalaya CM and his colleagues could find time for this important visit today. It was a long pending visit but with this, I think a lot of positivity will be generated among the people of both states," the Assam Chief Minister said.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister termed the meeting as "positive" and highlighted his visit to Langpih.

Addressing the reporters, Sangma said, "We (Assam CM & I) had gone to visit one of the areas of differences--Langpih and it was a very historic visit in a very historic moment as it's was for the first time that the two Chief Ministers have gone down to different locations, interacted with people and addressed them in Langpih."

"It's a very positive step, in line with what we have been mentioning. It is a message we would like to give - of positivity, friendship, goodwill, our commitment to people that both governments are very serious about this and that we'd like to find an amicable and acceptable solution," he added.

In this meeting, it was decided that three regional committees will submit their reports by November 30, after which the final discussion will be held.

"CM Dr @himantabiswa and Meghalaya CM @SangmaConrad took part at 3rd CM-Level Meeting on Assam-Meghalaya Border to resolve the longstanding border dispute. 3 Regional Committees will submit their reports by Nov 30, after which final discussion will be held," tweeted Chief Minister of Assam's office. (ANI)





