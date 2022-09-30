Himanta Sarma accuses AAP of misrule, says Kejriwal should compare Delhi with Washington, New York

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he said should compare the national capital's development with cities like New York, Washington and Beijing and that the national capital has suffered under the AAP government rule.

In an interview with ANI, he said Delhi is better in terms of resources as both the Centre and Delhi government contribute to the development of the national capital.

"The mentality is Delhi CM is a little different. You are Delhi, whom are you to contest with New York, Washington and Beijing. You tell the country that Delhi has this and that, it will be there, it is India's capital. How Delhi's things can be replicated by Manipur, how Delhi's things can be replicated by Assam. Both the central government and Delhi government put their resources," he said.

He also took a dig at Kejriwal over the AAP government talking of mohalla clinics. "Who will see your mohalla clinics that are in box-like structures? Assam has a better medical college though I do not want to compete with Delhi."



"If you want to bring Delhi in a competition, think what is the academic atmosphere in New York, what it is London and Beijing. You take Delhi to that status. I am in Assam and I will see Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai and bring my state to this standard," he said.

He said Chennai and Mumbai will try to bring their status to Delhi and beyond.

Sarma, who joined the BJP after being in Congress for over two decades, said that Delhi was better than Assam in terms of development when he came to the city as a child. "Now Delhi has suffered," he said.

The BJP leader also took a dig at Kejriwal over his allegation that the Centre does not allow him to work properly.

"Then go and sit in your home. If you are CM, there will be opportunities, challenges. You don't take power without accountability. If you are enjoying joy, experience the sorrow also. Kejriwal does not want to be questioned by any officer," he said. (ANI)

