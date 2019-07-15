Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko speaking to ANI in Chennai on Monday.
Hindi has lowered standards of debates in Parliament: Vaiko

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:48 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jul 15 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko on Monday claimed that the usage of Hindi language led to the deterioration of the standards of the debates in Parliament.
"What literature is there in Hindi? It has no roots and Sanskrit is a dead language. Those shouting in Hindi, nobody could understand even after using headphones (in Parliament). The standard of debates has deteriorated. The main reason for this is the imposition of Hindi. This is my view," he told ANI.
Vaiko's remarks came after a controversy had erupted over the three-language formula proposed in the draft of Centre's new National Educational Policy.
Political parties in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had protested against what they alleged was "imposition of Hindi" on non-Hindi speaking states.
The Centre revised its new Draft National Education Policy, which recommended Hindi learning mandatory in schools of non-Hindi speaking states and suggested a three-language formula without naming Hindi. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:11 IST

