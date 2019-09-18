Hindi imposition row: DMK workers take out protest in Vellore

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam workers took out a protest here on Wednesday against the Central government over imposition of Hindi.

The protest at the Gudiyatham Railway station near Vellore saw party workers blackening the writing in Hindi on the boards even as they raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government and any move to impose Hindi forcefully.

Waving black flags the protesters raised slogans of "Don't need Hindi...We need only Tamil", "Don't impose Hindi..long live Tamil", etc.

On Tuesday, after a meeting with party leaders in Chennai, DMK chief MK Stalin told the media that his party will hold protests in all districts of Tamil Nadu from September 20 against the imposition of Hindi language.

Earlier today veteran actor and politician Rajnikanth also said that none of the southern states will accept the imposition of Hindi.

Speaking on the issue, BJP leader and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that all the languages were equal and there will be no compromise with the pride of place enjoyed by Kannada in the state. (ANI)

