Hindi only for administrative work: AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): After Biju Janata Dal (BJD) opposed the directive of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar regarding the use of Hindi language, the hospital administration has clarified that the order is applicable to "administrative work by employees who are either proficient in Hindi or have a working knowledge of it."

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has taken the cognizance of the order dated February 20.

"The order is applicable to administrative work by employees who are either proficient in Hindi or have a working knowledge of it and is not applicable to other employees. It is not at all related to any activities pertaining to patient care, prescription etc," a release said.

Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane, Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar said that the circular has been misrepresented and misread.

"It is only meant for those who are proficient in Hindi. This is only meant for administrative works. Forms are only in Odiya and English," Batmanabane told ANI.

Earlier, BJD MP Pinaki Mishra said his party will formally lodge their protest with the Health Ministry and will ask for a change in the directive.

"Odisha is the first state to be formed on a linguistic basis and we would not like to allow anybody sidelining our mother tongue, particularly any institution that is working for the people of our state," Mishra said.

"We will insist on Odiya being used since our people are familiar with it and that will make their task of availing service at AIIMS easier and we will formally lodge our protest with the Health Ministry and ask for a change in this directive" he added.

According to an office order of AIIMS Bhubaneswar dated February 20, the government servant is specified to do his official work in Hindi with an immediate effect. (ANI)

