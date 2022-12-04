Hindi version of veteran journalist Prem Prakash's book 'Reporting India' launched

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Hindi version of "Reporting India" written by veteran journalist Prem Prakash was released in Lucknow on Sunday.

The Hindi version of the award-winning book by the ANI chairman was launched by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Renowned singer and artiste Malini Awasthi was also present at the occasion.



"In Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, along with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other dignitaries, released the book 'Reporting India' written by Prem Prakash, founder and chairman of ANI and shared views with dignitaries the present there," tweeted UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Hindi.



The book on Prem Prakash's seventy-year journey as a journalist is the story of the evolution of India and is the juxtaposition of an eyewitness account with an assessment of what the country was at different phases of time.



Launched in 2020, the book was named by the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) as the Book of the Year in the non-fiction category in 2021.

It provides a detailed account of the veteran journalist's professional life and the stories he covered from Jawaharlal Nehru's demise to the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The author had the privilege of witnessing the making of history in the times and tenures of all the Prime Ministers of India from behind his camera.

Prem Prakash is a pioneer in Indian journalism and during his long career has covered some of the most important stories of post-Independence India including the 1962 war with China, the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan, the Emergency, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's fateful Tashkent journey. (ANI)